Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The 109-storey Citic Tower, also known as China Zun, dominates Beijing skyline at 528 metres above ground. Photo:tallinnovation.com
Business

China’s skyscraper developers have to pay for their vanity as the frenzy to scale new heights lead to record-breaking vacancies

  • Obsession with skyscrapers has produced more than half of world’s 100 tallest towers in China
  • Office vacancy rates in 17 major Chinese cities are already at the highest in a decade, according to CBRE
Topic |   China economy
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 7:51pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The 109-storey Citic Tower, also known as China Zun, dominates Beijing skyline at 528 metres above ground. Photo:tallinnovation.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.