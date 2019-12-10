The 109-storey Citic Tower, also known as China Zun, dominates Beijing skyline at 528 metres above ground. Photo:tallinnovation.com
China’s skyscraper developers have to pay for their vanity as the frenzy to scale new heights lead to record-breaking vacancies
- Obsession with skyscrapers has produced more than half of world’s 100 tallest towers in China
- Office vacancy rates in 17 major Chinese cities are already at the highest in a decade, according to CBRE
Topic | China economy
