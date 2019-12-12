Rents in Hong Kong fell for a fourth consecutive month in November. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Hong Kong’s recession-hit economy weighs on rents for a fourth consecutive month in November, set to fall further

  • Average rent in the city fell 1.6 per cent year on year in November to HK$36 (US$4.6) per square foot – the lowest since May, according to Centaline Property Agency
  • Combined drop in rents between August and November stood at 5 per cent
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Snow Xia

Snow Xia  

Updated: 8:27am, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rents in Hong Kong fell for a fourth consecutive month in November. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.