Rents in Hong Kong fell for a fourth consecutive month in November. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s recession-hit economy weighs on rents for a fourth consecutive month in November, set to fall further
- Average rent in the city fell 1.6 per cent year on year in November to HK$36 (US$4.6) per square foot – the lowest since May, according to Centaline Property Agency
- Combined drop in rents between August and November stood at 5 per cent
