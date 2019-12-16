One reason for the tight supply is Hong Kong government policies that encourage the renovation of old industrial buildings for commercial purposes. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Investment in Hong Kong’s industrial buildings falls by half as protests, US-China trade war dampen sentiment
- Investment in Hong Kong’s warehouses, logistics and data centres plunged 52 per cent to US$719.9 million in the third quarter as civil unrest worsened
- The segment still remained resilient owing to tight supply and steady demand in Hong Kong, with warehouse vacancy at 1.7 per cent, the lowest in five years
One reason for the tight supply is Hong Kong government policies that encourage the renovation of old industrial buildings for commercial purposes. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The US and China will now legally review of the text of the agreement and make arrangements for it to be signed. Pictured, Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Trade war breakthrough: US and China reach phase-one deal
- The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers and agricultural purchases
- As an immediate result, a new 15 per cent tariff on around US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled to come into effect on Sunday, was cancelled
