Alva Hotel by Royal in Sha Tin has been built at the cost of about HK$2.8 billion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong’s largest developer, says situation ‘Sars-like’ with hotels revenue down by 50 per cent
- Revenue per available room dropped by 40 per cent to 50 per cent year on year in November and December
- As Alva Hotel by Royal is launched in Sha Tin, team already under pressure, executive director says
Topic | Hong Kong property
