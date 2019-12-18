The Fairmont St. Andrews has been acquired by Hong Kong-based investors amid signs of growing appetite for Scottish properties. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong investors pick up St Andrews resort hotel in sign of growing appetite for Scottish properties

  • Real estate investments by Hong Kong investors this year have surpassed total in 2018, according to Real Capital Analytics
  • Lai Sun group picks up a 211-room resort hotel in St Andrews in latest expansion in outside London market
Topic |   Britain
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 9:46am, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Fairmont St. Andrews has been acquired by Hong Kong-based investors amid signs of growing appetite for Scottish properties. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.