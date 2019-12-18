A view of Mount Nicholson luxury development at The Peak in Hong Kong on November 21, 2017. Photo: AFP
Mainland Chinese buyers turn Mount Nicholson on The Peak in Hong Kong into world’s second-busiest residences for super rich
- There were 35 transactions involving homes with addresses on Mount Nicholson Road worth US$2.86 billion, trailing New York’s 57th Street
- Mount Kellett, Conduit Road also among ultra-prime locations in Knight Frank’s ranking
