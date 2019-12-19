Prime office rents in Sydney rose 5.5 per cent year on year in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Link Reit makes its first foray outside Greater China with a US$469.5 million office property acquisition in Sydney

  • The 10-storey office building, 100 Market Street, in Sydney’s central business district is being acquired from Blackstone Group
Topic |   International Property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li

Updated: 6:45pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prime office rents in Sydney rose 5.5 per cent year on year in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sandy Li

Sandy Li

Sandy Li is the property editor. She covers property market which focus in listed property firms and government policy. During her career she has won several journalism prizes, including the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award in 2011. She was first runner-up for the same award in 2010.