Prime office rents in Sydney rose 5.5 per cent year on year in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Bloomberg
Link Reit makes its first foray outside Greater China with a US$469.5 million office property acquisition in Sydney
- The 10-storey office building, 100 Market Street, in Sydney’s central business district is being acquired from Blackstone Group
