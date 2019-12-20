Shenzhen has benefited from a raft of government measures aimed at boosting its housing market. Photo: Reuters
Home sales banned at Shenzhen housing estate after WeChat residents’ group urged owners to push up their prices
- A group calling itself the ‘homeowners’ committee’ urged residents selling their flats to raise the price to at least 55,000 yuan per sq m, an average increase of 15 per cent
- Housing bureau of Baoan district said it has stopped all home sales on the 1,200 unit estate because of ‘vicious speculation activity’
