A view of the Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh, where Saudi Aramco became the world’s most valuable entity in 2019. Photo: AFP
IPO bankers face headwinds from Silicon Valley to Saudi Arabia as capital markets fees shrink
- Fees from equity capital markets deals are set to fall 15 per cent in 2019, according to Coalition; could get worse as some targets consider private markets
- Saudi Aramco, Alibaba Group are among bright spots in global IPO markers while WeWork disappoints
Topic | IPO
A view of the Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh, where Saudi Aramco became the world’s most valuable entity in 2019. Photo: AFP