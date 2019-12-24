The campus of Wycombe Abbey School, Hong Kong. Photo: Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong Website
Hong Kong’s land shortage is forcing international schools to set up campuses in old commercial buildings like disused shopping centres
- Finding the right space is a challenge for schools, which have specific requirements such as large floor space, playing fields
- Some have converted former shopping malls as they try to tap the market, in which demand has remained strong amid months of civil unrest
