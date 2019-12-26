Aerial view of a housing estate in Nantong South Street, China. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

A Chinese city near Shanghai imposes ban on resale of cheap homes to curb speculation

  • Nantong city imposes a five-year ban on resale of properties to curb market speculation amid economic slowdown
  • The move follows a separate decision by housing bureau to halt home sales in an estate near Shenzhen to prevent price fixing
Topic |   China property
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 4:36pm, 26 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aerial view of a housing estate in Nantong South Street, China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE