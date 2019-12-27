General shots of Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai developed by Cheung Kong between 1991 and 1999, home to nearly 40,000 residents according to Hong Kong’s 2016 census. Photo: SCMP
Kingswood tops Hong Kong’s most actively traded address list of 2019 as owners cut prices ahead of biggest home sales in 10 years
- Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai, one of the largest housing communities in Hong Kong, was the most actively traded address in 2019 for the second consecutive year, with two flats sold every weekday
- Prices have dropped below US$1,284 per square foot to a 10-month low, as owners cut prices before the imminent sale of Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Wetland Seasons Park, the largest property launch in the area in 10 years
Topic | Hong Kong property
General shots of Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai developed by Cheung Kong between 1991 and 1999, home to nearly 40,000 residents according to Hong Kong’s 2016 census. Photo: SCMP