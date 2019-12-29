Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd., Executive director & CFO Li Zhuoguang (L) and Chairman of the Board, CEO Guan Yihong (R), meet the press during its IPO announcement in Admiralty on December 29, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Chinese restaurant chain Jiumaojiu unveils IPO, sets to be first of 2020 listings in Hong Kong
- Jiumaojiu restaurant group is seeking to raise HK$2.2 billion to fund expansion plan and repay older debt
- Guangzhou-based chain is set to be the first of new stock listings in 2020, adding to a bumper year for Hong Kong
Topic | IPO
Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd., Executive director & CFO Li Zhuoguang (L) and Chairman of the Board, CEO Guan Yihong (R), meet the press during its IPO announcement in Admiralty on December 29, 2019. Photo: May Tse