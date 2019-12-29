Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd., Executive director & CFO Li Zhuoguang (L) and Chairman of the Board, CEO Guan Yihong (R), meet the press during its IPO announcement in Admiralty on December 29, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Business

Chinese restaurant chain Jiumaojiu unveils IPO, sets to be first of 2020 listings in Hong Kong

  • Jiumaojiu restaurant group is seeking to raise HK$2.2 billion to fund expansion plan and repay older debt
  • Guangzhou-based chain is set to be the first of new stock listings in 2020, adding to a bumper year for Hong Kong
Topic |   IPO
Sandy Li

Sandy Li

Updated: 8:13pm, 29 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd., Executive director & CFO Li Zhuoguang (L) and Chairman of the Board, CEO Guan Yihong (R), meet the press during its IPO announcement in Admiralty on December 29, 2019. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sandy Li

Sandy Li

Sandy Li is the property editor. She covers property market which focus in listed property firms and government policy. During her career she has won several journalism prizes, including the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award in 2011. She was first runner-up for the same award in 2010.