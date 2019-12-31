Major property developers such as SHKP, Henderson Land Development and Sino Land remain positive about the sector going into 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Hong Kong property prices are likely to fall across the board in 2020, industry insiders say

  • Luxury homes and high-street shops are to bear the brunt, according to poll conducted by South China Morning Post
  • Prices of luxury homes to fall by 20 per cent, while rents for high-street shops to fall by 10 per cent to 30 per cent
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP
Sandy Li and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:15am, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Major property developers such as SHKP, Henderson Land Development and Sino Land remain positive about the sector going into 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sandy Li

Sandy Li

Sandy Li is the property editor. She covers property market which focus in listed property firms and government policy. During her career she has won several journalism prizes, including the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award in 2011. She was first runner-up for the same award in 2010.

Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing is a business reporter who covers property affairs and results. He joined the Post in 2017 and has a degree in international journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University.