Major property developers such as SHKP, Henderson Land Development and Sino Land remain positive about the sector going into 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong property prices are likely to fall across the board in 2020, industry insiders say
- Luxury homes and high-street shops are to bear the brunt, according to poll conducted by South China Morning Post
- Prices of luxury homes to fall by 20 per cent, while rents for high-street shops to fall by 10 per cent to 30 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
Major property developers such as SHKP, Henderson Land Development and Sino Land remain positive about the sector going into 2020. Photo: Nora Tam