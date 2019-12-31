The prices of lived-in Hong Kong homes have now declined 3.22 per cent after peaking in May. In April, they advanced 3.59 per cent over March. Photo: May Tse
November rise in Hong Kong used home prices proves to be short-lived
- Sales of used homes jumped to a six-month high of 5,336 transactions in November
- Increase driven largely by a relaxation in the city’s mortgage policy
Topic | Hong Kong property
The prices of lived-in Hong Kong homes have now declined 3.22 per cent after peaking in May. In April, they advanced 3.59 per cent over March. Photo: May Tse