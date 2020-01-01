Clement Lai, founder and CEO of Clement Shield. Photo: Felix Wong
Former bodyguard to visiting presidents Jiang Zemin and Bill Clinton sees his Hong Kong security firm thrive as violent protests drive demand

  • Clement Lai Ka-chi, a former Hong Kong police superintendent and close protection officer, has seen his security firm’s business boom as violent protests rock the city
  • As a member of the force’s VIP Protection Unit he guarded visiting leaders including Chinese President Jiang and US President Clinton
Peggy Sito
Updated: 11:01am, 1 Jan, 2020

Peggy Sito is the deputy business editor at the Post. She was previously editor on the property desk and has won various news awards from the Hong Kong Consumer Council, the Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and the Society of Publishers in Asia.