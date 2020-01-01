A general view of the Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong financial centre from The Peak. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is tightening the rules on environment, social and governance disclosures for listed companies from 2021. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong listed firms get ‘F’ on ESG report card, put on notice as rules become mandatory in 2021
- Only 39 per cent of 500 randomly-chosen ESG reports on or before June 30 fully disclosed their environmental performance indicators
- HKEX will add disclosures on climate-change and social issues as mandatory for listed firms from 2021
