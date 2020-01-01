A general view of the Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong financial centre from The Peak. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is tightening the rules on environment, social and governance disclosures for listed companies from 2021. Photo: AFP
Business

Hong Kong listed firms get ‘F’ on ESG report card, put on notice as rules become mandatory in 2021

  • Only 39 per cent of 500 randomly-chosen ESG reports on or before June 30 fully disclosed their environmental performance indicators
  • HKEX will add disclosures on climate-change and social issues as mandatory for listed firms from 2021
Topic |   Investing
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A general view of the Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong financial centre from The Peak. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is tightening the rules on environment, social and governance disclosures for listed companies from 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Eric Ng

Eric Ng

Eric joined the SCMP in 1998 after brief stints in a trading company and translation and editing roles at Dow Jones and Edinburgh Financial Publishing. He has close to 20 years of experience covering China's energy, mining and industrial materials sectors, and has recently added biotechnology to his coverage. Eric has a Masters of Business Administration degree.