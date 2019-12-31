A general view of Anderson Quarry in Kwun Tong, one of the sites to be released by the Hong Kong government for private homes development. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong may miss annual homes supply target as protests delay land sales
- The government may only supply land for 11,850 units of homes by March 2020 versus its target of 13,500 units
- Supply shortage is unlikely to stoke further home price increase as demand has weakened amid protests and recession
Topic | Hong Kong property
A general view of Anderson Quarry in Kwun Tong, one of the sites to be released by the Hong Kong government for private homes development. Photo: Martin Chan