A general view of Anderson Quarry in Kwun Tong, one of the sites to be released by the Hong Kong government for private homes development. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong may miss annual homes supply target as protests delay land sales

  • The government may only supply land for 11,850 units of homes by March 2020 versus its target of 13,500 units
  • Supply shortage is unlikely to stoke further home price increase as demand has weakened amid protests and recession
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:02pm, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A general view of Anderson Quarry in Kwun Tong, one of the sites to be released by the Hong Kong government for private homes development. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing is a business reporter who covers property affairs and results. He joined the Post in 2017 and has a degree in international journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University.