Pedestrians walk past the "@Convoy” building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings Ltd., in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Convoy scandal continues as Hong Kong firm seeks damages from Ernst & Young for 2013 audit
- Convoy and three other plaintiffs file writ of summons against accounting firm for alleged breaches related to its 2013 audit
- Ernst & Young has not provided a response when contacted by phone and emails late Tuesday
