Disgraced tycoon returns to Sun Hung Kai property empire after jail term in Hong Kong bribery case involving city’s former No. 2 official

  • Thomas Kwok has been appointed as senior director at group subsidiary Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency
  • The 67-year old tycoon was released from Stanley Prison in March 2019 after serving term for a bribery case involving one of the city’s highest officials
Sandy Li
Updated: 10:44pm, 2 Jan, 2020

Hong Kong property tycoon Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong (left) is accompanied by his daughter Noelle Kwok, son Adam Kwok Kai-fai and brother Raymond Kwok Ping-luen (right) after his release from Stanley Prison in March 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
