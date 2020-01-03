Louis Vuitton’s retail shop on the second floor of Times Square in Causeway Bay on 3 January 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Louis Vuitton paid an estimated HK$5 million in monthly rent at Times Square before its decision to shut its boutique
- The retailer of luxury bags and clothing, best known for its signature LV monogram, occupies 10,000 square feet (929 square metres) on the second floor of the nine-storey Times Square shopping centre
- LV decided to close the store after Wharf refused a request to lower the rent, South China Morning Post reported earlier, according to sources familiar with the matter
Topic | Retailing
