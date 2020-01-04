Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong's largest developer, launched the first batch of 375 flats at the Wetland Seasons Park in Tin Shui Wai on January 4. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s first home sale of 2020 gets off to a strong start as buyers snap up SHK’s Wetland Seasons Park flats in Tin Shui Wai
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), the city biggest developer by capitalisation, sold two-thirds of the 375 flats at its Wetland Seasons Park project as of 6:30pm, agents said
- As many as 20 potential buyers submitted bids to vie for each available unit
Topic | Weekend Property
