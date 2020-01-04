Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong's largest developer, launched the first batch of 375 flats at the Wetland Seasons Park in Tin Shui Wai on January 4. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Hong Kong’s first home sale of 2020 gets off to a strong start as buyers snap up SHK’s Wetland Seasons Park flats in Tin Shui Wai

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), the city biggest developer by capitalisation, sold two-thirds of the 375 flats at its Wetland Seasons Park project as of 6:30pm, agents said
  • As many as 20 potential buyers submitted bids to vie for each available unit
Topic |   Weekend Property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:20pm, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong's largest developer, launched the first batch of 375 flats at the Wetland Seasons Park in Tin Shui Wai on January 4. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu

Based in Hong Kong, Pearl covers the property market in the city and China and follows major listed developers. She previously worked at The Straits Times and has also contributed stories to China Daily.