Construction in progress at Sun Hung Kai’s Wetland Seasons Park in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong developers set to vie for buyers’ affection as a glut of new flats floods the market
- A total of 32,120 new flats are likely to be launched this year, according to data from Centaline and Midland
- Developers are likely to rush through sales of 5,120 unsold flats that have been completed since 2016 to avoid the proposed vacancy tax
