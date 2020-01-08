A general view of Anderson Road quarry site in Kwun Tong, one of the five government sites to be sold this quarter. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong faces HK$10 billion potential shortfall in land sales revenue as city faces first fiscal deficit in 15 years
- Five analysts predict a shortfall against budget estimate, while one expects collection to surpass city’s target, according to a Post survey this month
- Financial Secretary Chan says reduced revenue affects resources for public services, hurts minorities most
