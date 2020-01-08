View of the city of Xi’an in Shaanxi province. Photo: Shutterstock
China developers turn to old-charm lower-tier cities for cheaper land bank as prices in Beijing, Shenzhen soar

  • Taiyuan and Xi’an are top two cities where property developers have picked up more land bank as they avoid soaring prices in top-tier cities
  • Taiyuan land cost 2,476 yuan per sq m on average in 2019, compares with 2,624 yuan in Xi’an. Both are almost 10 times cheaper than Beijing and Shenzhen
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Jan, 2020

Based in Hong Kong, Pearl covers the property market in the city and China and follows major listed developers. She previously worked at The Straits Times and has also contributed stories to China Daily.