View of the city of Xi’an in Shaanxi province. Photo: Shutterstock
China developers turn to old-charm lower-tier cities for cheaper land bank as prices in Beijing, Shenzhen soar
- Taiyuan and Xi’an are top two cities where property developers have picked up more land bank as they avoid soaring prices in top-tier cities
- Taiyuan land cost 2,476 yuan per sq m on average in 2019, compares with 2,624 yuan in Xi’an. Both are almost 10 times cheaper than Beijing and Shenzhen
Topic | China property
