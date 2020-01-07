Flats under construction at Lohas Park in Tsune Kwan O in May 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government falls well short of target for completion of new flats as protests, vacancy tax cause construction slowdown

  • By the end of November, just 63 per cent of the full-year target had been reached, with analysts blaming a slowdown in construction as protests sapped demand for new homes
  • Developers may also have slowed down to avoid an impending vacancy tax that will penalise them for vacant units, said analysts
Sandy Li
Updated: 10:31pm, 7 Jan, 2020

