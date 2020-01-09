The total number of purchases of new homes in Hong Kong reached a 15-year high of 20,688 last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Average price of a new home in Hong Kong dropped by 25 per cent, or US$478,000, last year to lowest level since 2015 as protests killed demand
- The average price of a new home in Hong Kong fell by HK$3.72 million (US$478,226) to HK$10.87 million, according to Ricacorp Properties
- Analysts see no improvement in 2020, forecasting that home prices will drop between 15 and 20 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
