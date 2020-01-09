Potential buyers queuing to view the Fleur Pavilia luxury development at the New World Development's sales centre in Tsuen Wan in June 2018. Photo: Jonathan Wong
JPMorgan is bullish on some Hong Kong developers as HK$40 billion liquidity build-up seen shoring up housing market sentiment
- US bank says HK$40 billion net liquidity build-up in past 12 months could shore up market sentiment after first quarter this year
- JPMorgan sees a 10 per cent drop in home prices, though correction is likely to be temporary. Retail landlords, however, may have a harder time ahead
