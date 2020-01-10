A man in white suffers a head wound near a Uniqlo outlet in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong during one of the anti-government protests in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Uniqlo suffers worst overseas sales drop in decade on Hong Kong protests, South Korea boycott

  • Japanese clothing retailer suffers 3.6 per cent drop in overseas markets amid Hong Kong protests, consumer boycott in Seoul
  • Company lowers full-year operating profit guidance by 11 per cent on unrest, weaker Chinese yuan
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:45am, 10 Jan, 2020

