A man sits in an alley next to a screen with the image of China's President Xi Jinping in Macau on December 19, 2019 as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the handover from Portugal to China. Photo: AFP
Macau approves first bond listing since Xi Jinping’s anniversary visit as China seeks to transform world’s biggest gambling hub
- Nanjing Southeast State-owned Asset Investment Group’s 1 billion yuan of notes will be listed and traded on Macau exchange from January 8
- The listing is the first since President Xi’s visit to Macau last month to mark its 20th handover anniversary
Topic | Macau
A man sits in an alley next to a screen with the image of China's President Xi Jinping in Macau on December 19, 2019 as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the handover from Portugal to China. Photo: AFP