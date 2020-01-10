An aerial view of Yuen Long Wang Chau area in the New Territories, identified among the area: Photo: Martin Chan
Sun Hung Kai Properties offers three parcels of land to help ease Hong Kong housing crisis amid social unrest
- Three parcels of land in Yuen Long, Kam Tin and Kwun Tong cover a combined area of 400,000 square feet, sufficient for 2,000 homes
- One of the parcels will be loaned at HK$1 for eight years, company says in a briefing
Topic | Sun Hung Kai Properties
