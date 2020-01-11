Potential buyers queue for Sun Hung Kai Properties' offer of 335 units of its Wetland Seasons Park residential project, at International Commerce Centre (ICC), West Kowloon on January 11. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong buyers snap up SHKP’s Wetland Seasons flats in Tin Shui Wai for the second weekend as sentiments improve
- SHKP sold 70 flats shortly after kicking off the sale, agents said
- With nearly 18 buyers bidding for every available unit, the batch is expected to sell out, agents said
