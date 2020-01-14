Potential buyers throng Sun Hung Kai Properties's showroom for the launch of Wetland Seasons Park residential project at the International Commerce Centre (ICC) in West Kowloon, Hong Kong on January 11, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Good timing elevates a newcomer to list of Hong Kong top developers as sales at Sun Hung Kai Properties slide
- Billion Development sold HK$15.6 billion worth of new homes last year, making it into top 15 developers: Dataelements
- Early signs suggest 2019 is a blip as Sun Hung Kai records good sales at start of 2020
