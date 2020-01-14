A woman walks past a Yum China Holdings Inc. KFC restaurant in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Yum China, operator of KFC and Pizza Hut, is working with CICC, Goldman on Hong Kong listing as Chinese companies mull return to home market
- The operator of Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants in China is working with the banks on the share sale, according to people familiar with the matter
- The listing could take place as soon as this year, following closely after Alibaba Group Holding’s November listing
