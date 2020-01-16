Vacancy rates in Central, Admiralty and Sheung Wan rose 3.4 per cent at the end of 2019, compared with 1.3 per cent at the end of 2018, CBRE says. Photo: May Tse
Business

Investment in Hong Kong commercial property dropped 52 per cent last year, as protests hit demand across sector, CBRE says

  • Consultancy expects transaction volumes to pick up, as protests seem to have ‘diluted a bit’
  • Savills says it expects 10 per cent to 15 per cent correction across the city’s office market
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:15am, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Vacancy rates in Central, Admiralty and Sheung Wan rose 3.4 per cent at the end of 2019, compared with 1.3 per cent at the end of 2018, CBRE says. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Martin Choi

Martin Choi

Martin is a reporter for the Post. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Journalism and Global Studies. Previously, he interned at Forbes in Hong Kong and Agence France-Presse in Shanghai.