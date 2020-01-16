Residential apartments under construction in Johor, Malaysia. The country, with its ‘Malaysia My Second Home’ programme, is expected to be a top investment destination for Chinese property buyers. Photo: Reuters
Chinese buyers to continue favouring Asia-Pacific property for its proximity, low entry prices and good yields, analysts say

  • Inquiries for Asia-Pacific residential properties last year made up 57 per cent of total queries tracked by property portal Juwai.com
  • There is increased appetite for markets in Southeast Asia as they are perceived as having more room for growth, CBRE says
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:59am, 16 Jan, 2020

Before moving to Hong Kong, Cheryl covered the economy in her native Philippines.