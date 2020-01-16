The flags of the Hong Kong stock exchange, China and Hong Kong outside the exchange. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong gets a ‘magnificent seven’ moment as stock exchange has busiest listing day in 18 months
- Seven companies ranging from hit TV serial production house to furniture maker start trading as fundraising momentum builds
- HKEX has not seen more IPO listings in a single day since July 2018 amid rush before Lunar New Year
Topic | IPO
The flags of the Hong Kong stock exchange, China and Hong Kong outside the exchange. Photo: AFP