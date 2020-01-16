The flags of the Hong Kong stock exchange, China and Hong Kong outside the exchange. Photo: AFP
Business

Hong Kong gets a ‘magnificent seven’ moment as stock exchange has busiest listing day in 18 months

  • Seven companies ranging from hit TV serial production house to furniture maker start trading as fundraising momentum builds
  • HKEX has not seen more IPO listings in a single day since July 2018 amid rush before Lunar New Year
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:45am, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The flags of the Hong Kong stock exchange, China and Hong Kong outside the exchange. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.