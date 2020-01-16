A riot police officer attempts to subdue a protester during an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Violent protests, political turmoil like Hong Kong’s are the ‘new normal’ worldwide for 2020, warns risk firm Verisk Maplecroft
- Hong Kong rose from 117th to 26th on the firm’s unrest index; Verisk Maplecroft said the “root cause of discontent has been the rollback of civil and political rights since 1997”
- Administrations around the world will continue to be surprised by demonstrators and ill-prepared to address the underlying social grievances that spur them, says a report released by the firm
