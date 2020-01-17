Overall take-up of office space in Hong Kong’s Central district is likely to stay soft, driving rents lower, London-based real estate investment manager Nuveen Real Estate says. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

Office rents in Hong Kong’s Central district – world’s most expensive commercial property market – to plunge by up to 40 per cent, real estate fund says

  • The phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing will not improve the situation, London-based Nuveen Real Estate says
  • Decline in rents to put pressure on sale prices of commercial real estate as well
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:50pm, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Overall take-up of office space in Hong Kong’s Central district is likely to stay soft, driving rents lower, London-based real estate investment manager Nuveen Real Estate says. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal

Before moving to Hong Kong, Cheryl covered the economy in her native Philippines.