Overall take-up of office space in Hong Kong’s Central district is likely to stay soft, driving rents lower, London-based real estate investment manager Nuveen Real Estate says. Photo: Roy Issa
Office rents in Hong Kong’s Central district – world’s most expensive commercial property market – to plunge by up to 40 per cent, real estate fund says
- The phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing will not improve the situation, London-based Nuveen Real Estate says
- Decline in rents to put pressure on sale prices of commercial real estate as well
Topic | Hong Kong property
Overall take-up of office space in Hong Kong’s Central district is likely to stay soft, driving rents lower, London-based real estate investment manager Nuveen Real Estate says. Photo: Roy Issa