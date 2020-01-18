Potential buyers during the 25 October 2019 sale of an earlier batch of flats at CK Asset’s Seaside Sonata project in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
CK Asset’s sale of Seaside Sonata sputters in the final pre-holiday weekend as Hong Kong’s home market tries to find its footing
- CK Asset Holdings, one of the city’s biggest developers, sold 27 flats out of 123 units on offer at its Seaside Sonata project in Cheung Sha Wan as of 2pm
- The lacklustre reception at Seaside Sonata drew a stark contrast with the two previous sell-out weekends
