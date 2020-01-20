A Christmas tree set on fire by vandals during an anti-government protest at the Festival Walk shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon Tong on 13 November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s real estate investors head offshore for better returns, as prices and rents decline at home amid a slumping economy
- Family offices, as the investment vehicles of ultra-high net worth tycoons are called, have begun to increase their offshore assets to between 20 per cent and 30 per cent of their portfolio, CBRE says
- The UK and Australia are becoming increasingly popular for some investors, agents said
