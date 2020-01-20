An aerial view of residential properties in Tai Koo and Kornhill on the eastern side of Hong Kong Island. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong tops global list of most expensive housing market again as protests make little dent
- It takes a family 20.8 years of savings to afford a home in Hong Kong, little changed from 20.9 years in 2018, study shows
- Ranking is unlikely to alter as unaffordability score is almost twice the scores for Vancouver and Sydney
Topic | Hong Kong housing
