The anti-government protests have hit Hong Kong’s retail sector, which in turn has affected transactions of shops, offices and industrial units. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Hong Kong protests weigh heavily on retail property transactions as volumes sink to an all-time low last year

  • Transaction volumes for industrial, office and retail properties plummeted nearly 50 per cent last year to the lowest level since data collection started in 1996
  • Ricacorp expects market to bounce back, with transaction volumes rising to 7,000 this year from 4,636 deals in 2019
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:02am, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The anti-government protests have hit Hong Kong’s retail sector, which in turn has affected transactions of shops, offices and industrial units. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen is a Graduate Trainee reporter at The Post. She joined the team in 2019 after graduating with a degree in politics and journalism at the University of Hong Kong. Previously, she was an intern at Asian Private Banker, covering fintech and private banking. As a Filipino who grew up in Hong Kong, she speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Tagalog.