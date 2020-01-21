The anti-government protests have hit Hong Kong’s retail sector, which in turn has affected transactions of shops, offices and industrial units. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests weigh heavily on retail property transactions as volumes sink to an all-time low last year
- Transaction volumes for industrial, office and retail properties plummeted nearly 50 per cent last year to the lowest level since data collection started in 1996
- Ricacorp expects market to bounce back, with transaction volumes rising to 7,000 this year from 4,636 deals in 2019
Topic | Hong Kong protests
