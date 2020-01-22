Colliers said in its outlook for Hong Kong’s property market on Tuesday that it expects luxury home prices to decline by up to 10 per cent compared to a sight 0.4 per cent gain a year ago. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s unrest to determine property market sentiment more than Wuhan pneumonia crisis, says Colliers

  • Impact of Wuhan pneumonia crisis on Hong Kong’s property prices will not be as severe as Sars epidemic, says Colliers managing director Nigel Smith
  • Real estate consultancy however expects mass residential property prices in Hong Kong to fall 5 per cent this year
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 7:45am, 22 Jan, 2020

Kathleen is a Graduate Trainee reporter at The Post. She joined the team in 2019 after graduating with a degree in politics and journalism at the University of Hong Kong. Previously, she was an intern at Asian Private Banker, covering fintech and private banking. As a Filipino who grew up in Hong Kong, she speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Tagalog.