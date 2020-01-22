Singapore’s commercial business district seen from the city’s main tourist spot near Marina Bay. Photo: AFP
CapitaLand to create Asia-Pacific’s third largest REIT with US$6.2 billion merger of Singapore office and shopping mall trusts

  • CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust to merge their assets in cash and shares transaction worth S$8.3 billion
  • At least four other combinations have taken place in Singapore’s REIT industry over the past 12 months
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:02pm, 22 Jan, 2020

