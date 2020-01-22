Hong Kong Communication Industry Employees Association holds a protest outside TVB City building in Tseung Kwan O on December 17, 2019. Photo; Dickson Lee
Business

Hong Kong’s maverick deal-maker Chan to step down as TVB chairman after disclosing plan to sell stake in broadcaster

  • Chairman Chan Kwok-keung unveils plan to sell his interest in Young Lion, which controls 26 per cent stake in free-to-air broadcaster TVB
  • Shareholding changes come amid plans by TVB to lay off staff to counter recession, falling revenue
Topic |   Television Broadcasts (TVB)
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:06pm, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Communication Industry Employees Association holds a protest outside TVB City building in Tseung Kwan O on December 17, 2019. Photo; Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Eric Ng

Eric Ng

Eric joined the SCMP in 1998 after brief stints in a trading company and translation and editing roles at Dow Jones and Edinburgh Financial Publishing. He has close to 20 years of experience covering China's energy, mining and industrial materials sectors, and has recently added biotechnology to his coverage. Eric has a Masters of Business Administration degree.