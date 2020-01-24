Skiers and snowboarders ride the lift at a ski resort in Hirafu village, Niseko. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong women entrepreneurs make further inroads in Niseko with third project in Japanese ski resort
- Boutique developer Apex Property is launching its third venture in Niseko as booming tourism continues to attract buyers to ski resort
- The Hanacreek project offers 17 plots for private residential and mixed commercial uses in phase one, starting from HK$7 million
Topic | International Property
