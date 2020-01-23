Property analysts differ on their views regarding the direction of Hong Kong’s home prices this year. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong home prices to increase in the second quarter as buyers return amid easing social tensions, says Centaline Surveyors
- Property prices expected to rise 5 per cent in the second quarter, says Centaline Surveyors
- Government needs to speed up the development of brownfield sites and land sharing scheme to increase land supply
Topic | Hong Kong property
