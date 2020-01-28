A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area during a symposium in Hong Kong on February 21, 2019. The region is set to transform the traditional manufacturing hub into an economic powerhouse on its own to rival the Silicon Valley in the US. Photo: AP
Business

Hong Kong buyers nudge Greater Bay Area home prices to new heights after easier ownership rules

  • Dongguan recorded the biggest gain of 22 per cent in 2019, or four times the average gain in the Greater Bay Area
  • Prices in Shenzhen, Huizhou and Foshan reached new highs, surpassing the average gain in Hong Kong
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 12:00pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area during a symposium in Hong Kong on February 21, 2019. The region is set to transform the traditional manufacturing hub into an economic powerhouse on its own to rival the Silicon Valley in the US. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sandy Li

Sandy Li

Sandy Li is the property editor. She covers property market which focus in listed property firms and government policy. During her career she has won several journalism prizes, including the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award in 2011. She was first runner-up for the same award in 2010.