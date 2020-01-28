Potential buyers queue up for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ offer of 335 flats at its Wetland Seasons Park residential project, on January 11. Ricacorp expects new flat sales to boost property transactions this year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong property sales to rise 10 per cent in Year of the Rat as investors shrug off impact of Wuhan virus, social unrest
- Wuhan coronavirus outbreak unlikely to affect Hong Kong’s property market over the long term, according to Ricacorp Properties.
- Property agency expects transactions of flats, commercial and industrial units to rise from 72,100 to 79,300 in the Year of the Rat
Topic | Hong Kong property
Potential buyers queue up for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ offer of 335 flats at its Wetland Seasons Park residential project, on January 11. Ricacorp expects new flat sales to boost property transactions this year. Photo: May Tse